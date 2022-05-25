(WFRV) – It’s walking.. it’s dancing.. it’s wancing! 

Wance is a fun way to exercise and it’s catching on locally and you can join in the fun at Titletown Park this summer. Local 5 Live was there to get some details on the deeper meaning behind this local trend.  

Details from wancerevolution.com

WHAT IS WANCING? 

– Dancing as you walk 

– The art of letting loose 

– Spreading good vibrations & joy 

– Putting that pep in your step 

– Exercising your mind, body and spirit 

– Taking care of yourself 

– A different way of meditating 

– Not caring what other people think 

– Creating an expression of movement 

– A way of meeting other advocates of fun