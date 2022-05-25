(WFRV) – It’s walking.. it’s dancing.. it’s wancing!

Wance is a fun way to exercise and it’s catching on locally and you can join in the fun at Titletown Park this summer. Local 5 Live was there to get some details on the deeper meaning behind this local trend.

Details from wancerevolution.com:

WHAT IS WANCING?

– Dancing as you walk

– The art of letting loose

– Spreading good vibrations & joy

– Putting that pep in your step

– Exercising your mind, body and spirit

– Taking care of yourself

– A different way of meditating

– Not caring what other people think

– Creating an expression of movement

– A way of meeting other advocates of fun