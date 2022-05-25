(WFRV) – It’s walking.. it’s dancing.. it’s wancing!
Wance is a fun way to exercise and it’s catching on locally and you can join in the fun at Titletown Park this summer. Local 5 Live was there to get some details on the deeper meaning behind this local trend.
Details from wancerevolution.com:
WHAT IS WANCING?
– Dancing as you walk
– The art of letting loose
– Spreading good vibrations & joy
– Putting that pep in your step
– Exercising your mind, body and spirit
– Taking care of yourself
– A different way of meditating
– Not caring what other people think
– Creating an expression of movement
– A way of meeting other advocates of fun