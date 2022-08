(WFRV) – Look to the sky this weekend for an exciting air show.

Local 5 Live spoke with the folks at Warbirds and Classics Over the Midwest, a true family bargain where pilots from all over the US and Canada have gathered for some eye-catching remote-control flights.

Warbirds and Classics Over the Midwest runs today through Sunday at Wellnitz Field, N4841 Hickory Road in Fond du Lac.

Details available – including detour information- at midwestwarbirds.com.