WASP: Women Flyers of WWII: An exhibit at EAA Airventure Museum

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – They were called WASP — Women Airforce Service Pilots — and they were part of a historic experiment. During World War II, more than 1,000 volunteers left behind homes, jobs, and schooling to become the first American women to fly combat aircraft.

WASP: Women Flyers of WWII are celebrated in a new temporary exhibit at the EAA Airventure Museum, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about the dangers of these brave women with artifacts, photos, and more.

The EAA Airventure Museum is open daily from 10 am – 5 pm. Reach out to them at 920-426-6108 and find out more about this exhibit online at eaa.org.