Watch the release of a Red-Tailed Hawk at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – If you find a baby animal in your yard and you aren’t sure if you should leave it or help it, the best place to call is the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

Local 5 Live stopped by to visit with some of the newest arrivals and Jordan Lamers releases a Hawk back into the wild after being rehabilitated.

Some fun events coming up at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary:


May 10 & 12: Wolf Feeding
May 11 & 13: Trail Fitness Walks
May 12 & 15: Spring Bird Walks

For details, head to baybeachwildlife.com. They are located at 1660 East Shore Drive in Green Bay.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL

Boys soccer teams punch tickets to state

HS Football: Fond du Lac runs away from Kimberly; De Pere, Omro finish unbeaten

Blizzard win 49-29 over Xtreme

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals