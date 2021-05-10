Watch the release of a Red-Tailed Hawk at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

(WFRV) – If you find a baby animal in your yard and you aren’t sure if you should leave it or help it, the best place to call is the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

Local 5 Live stopped by to visit with some of the newest arrivals and Jordan Lamers releases a Hawk back into the wild after being rehabilitated.

Some fun events coming up at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary:



May 10 & 12: Wolf Feeding

May 11 & 13: Trail Fitness Walks

May 12 & 15: Spring Bird Walks

For details, head to baybeachwildlife.com. They are located at 1660 East Shore Drive in Green Bay.