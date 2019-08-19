Water Balloon fight for Colton’s Cure – Tomorrow 6 – 8 pm @ Pioneer Park, Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Summer isn’t over and so if your kids have some extra energy to get out, there’s a fun event with an important reason behind it.

Colton’s Cure Water Balloon Fight is happening tomorrow night. It’s all to honor a little boy who lost his battle with cancer and bring awareness to how his foundation is helping others.

Colton’s Cure Water Balloon Fight is Tuesday night from 6 – 8 pm at Pioneer Park in Ashwaubenon. The event is free.

For all of the details, stop by their Facebook event page.

