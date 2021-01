(WFRV) – It’s one of the most recognizable landmarks in Green Bay, an old railroad depot turned restaurant and today Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to The Depot Gastropub.

Jordan Lamers visited the new restaurant that introduces guests to a new concept in this classic destination.

The Depot Gastropub is located at 200 Dousman Street in Green Bay. Look at the menu and order online at thedepotgastropub.com.