Wet Whistle Wine Fest this Fri. & Sat. @ von Stiehl Winery in Algoma

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Wet Whistle Wine Fest offers award-winning wines, a grape stomp, hearty sandwiches & live music!

It’s also a fundraiser for the Community Improvement of Algoma, and the Algoma Fire and Rescue. So come out and support these great non-profit organizations of Algoma.

Wet Whistle Wine Fest is this Friday, September 13 from 5 – 9 pm (free) and Saturday, September 14 from 10 am – 6pm ($10) at von Stiehl Winery located at 115 Navarino Street in Algoma.

For all of the details, head to vonstiehl.com.

