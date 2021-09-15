Wet Whistle Wine Fest this weekend in Algoma

(WFRV) – Music, food, wine tasting and more all in a great setting overlooking Lake Michigan and you can join in the fun.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was in Algoma with details on the Wet Whistle Wine Fest.

Wet Whistle Wine Fest is September 17 – 18, at Von Stiehl Winery, 115 Navarino Street, Algoma. For more information head to vonstiehl.com.

From VonStiehl:

Wet Whistle Wine Fest will be back in 2021!

What is Wet Whistle? Well, it’s a wine festival unlike any other! As the saying goes, don’t take our word for it… come see it for yourself!

Activities:

• Grape Stomps

• Wine, Cider & Beer

• Wine Tasting

• Food by the Algoma Fire Department

• Great live music

Friday

Free admission. Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Live Music: Big Mouth • 5pm – 9pm

Saturday

$10 Admission. Children under 12 FREE & Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission includes:

Live Music: Fork in the Road Band • 10am – 1:30pm

Live Music: Conscious Pilot • 2-6pm

Celebrity Stomp Off • 11am & 11:20am

Grape Stomp Heats: 12:20pm, 1:30pm & 3pm

Grand Grape Stomp Off • 4:30pm

Outside of Admission Gates:

Wine Tasting ~ Inside the Winery- Cash Only