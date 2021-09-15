Wet Whistle Wine Fest this weekend in Algoma

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Music, food, wine tasting and more all in a great setting overlooking Lake Michigan and you can join in the fun.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was in Algoma with details on the Wet Whistle Wine Fest.

Wet Whistle Wine Fest is September 17 – 18, at Von Stiehl Winery, 115 Navarino Street, Algoma. For more information head to vonstiehl.com.

From VonStiehl:

Wet Whistle Wine Fest will be back in 2021!
What is Wet Whistle? Well, it’s a wine festival unlike any other! As the saying goes, don’t take our word for it… come see it for yourself!

Activities:
• Grape Stomps
• Wine, Cider & Beer
• Wine Tasting
• Food by the Algoma Fire Department
• Great live music

Friday
Free admission. Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
Live Music: Big Mouth • 5pm – 9pm

Saturday
$10 Admission. Children under 12 FREE & Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission includes:
Live Music: Fork in the Road Band • 10am – 1:30pm
Live Music: Conscious Pilot • 2-6pm
Celebrity Stomp Off • 11am & 11:20am
Grape Stomp Heats: 12:20pm, 1:30pm & 3pm
Grand Grape Stomp Off • 4:30pm

Outside of Admission Gates:
Wine Tasting ~ Inside the Winery- Cash Only

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game - Week Two vs Lions

Locker Room: Inside Skinny - Fantasy Football

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines - Detroit Lions Week Two

Locker Room: Saints loss breakdown

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan