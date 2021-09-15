Wet Whistle Wine Fest this weekend in Algoma

(WFRV) – Music, food, wine tasting and more all in a great setting overlooking Lake Michigan and you can join in the fun.
Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was in Algoma with details on the Wet Whistle Wine Fest.
Wet Whistle Wine Fest is September 17 – 18, at Von Stiehl Winery, 115 Navarino Street, Algoma. For more information head to vonstiehl.com.
From VonStiehl:
Wet Whistle Wine Fest will be back in 2021!
What is Wet Whistle? Well, it’s a wine festival unlike any other! As the saying goes, don’t take our word for it… come see it for yourself!
Activities:
• Grape Stomps
• Wine, Cider & Beer
• Wine Tasting
• Food by the Algoma Fire Department
• Great live music
Friday
Free admission. Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
Live Music: Big Mouth • 5pm – 9pm
Saturday
$10 Admission. Children under 12 FREE & Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission includes:
Live Music: Fork in the Road Band • 10am – 1:30pm
Live Music: Conscious Pilot • 2-6pm
Celebrity Stomp Off • 11am & 11:20am
Grape Stomp Heats: 12:20pm, 1:30pm & 3pm
Grand Grape Stomp Off • 4:30pm
Outside of Admission Gates:
Wine Tasting ~ Inside the Winery- Cash Only