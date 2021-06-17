WFRV’s ‘Give Where You Live’ Food Drive benefits local food charities

(WFRV) – WFRV’s parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting celebrates 25 years and to celebrate we join Festival Foods in our ‘Give Where You Live’ food drive.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was live in Manitowoc with details on all the locations where you can help give back to the community.

Today, WFRV is collecting non-perishable food, cash and check donations to help feed those in our community who need it the most. We are working with three local charities; Paul’s Pantry, St. Joseph Food Program and Salvation Army to help them stock up on food.

The “Give Where You Live” Food Drive will be held at three locations: