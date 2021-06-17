WFRV’s ‘Give Where You Live’ Food Drive benefits local food charities

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) –  WFRV’s parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting celebrates 25 years and to celebrate we join Festival Foods in our ‘Give Where You Live’ food drive.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was live in Manitowoc with details on all the locations where you can help give back to the community.

Today, WFRV is collecting non-perishable food, cash and check donations to help feed those in our community who need it the most. We are working with three local charities; Paul’s PantrySt. Joseph Food Program and Salvation Army to help them stock up on food.

The “Give Where You Live” Food Drive will be held at three locations:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Hortonville & Green Bay Preble softball survive upset bids, Coleman baseball cruises past Crivitz

Tuesday Prep Spotlight

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports

Appleton North Soccer moves on to sectionals

Kimberly girls soccer advances to soccer sectionals