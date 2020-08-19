What Back to School looks like in Neenah

Local 5 Live On Location

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – For kids going back to in-person instruction this fall, what will that look like?

Local 5 Live stopped by a school in the valley to find out what safety measures are in place at St. Mary Middle School for back to school in the fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021