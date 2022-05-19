(WFRV) – Connect with builders, designers, and more!

Local 5 Live gets details on this year’s parade of homes offered through the Winnegamie Home Builders Association. It starts tonight in Menasha.

Details from whba.net:

The Winnegamie Home Builders Association (WHBA) is a not-for-profit trade organization. Our mission is to provide resources, services, and education about the housing industry to our members and our communities. WHBA promotes attainable, quality housing through industry leadership, ethical business practices, and community and government involvement.

We are proud to be representing the most influential and successful businesses in Winnebago and Outagamie counties. Celebrating over 29 years of service and affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA).

Use our network to build stronger businesses, relationships, and homes!

Discover what our members can do! From ranches to two-stories, custom to For Sale homes, and all of the latest finish material trends, we hope you enjoy each home! You can also follow along any updates, info & sneak peeks right on our Facebook page.

Click here to preview this year’s homes.

Dates & Times

May 19th-22nd

5pm to 8pm Thursday & Friday, 11am to 4pm Saturday & Sunday