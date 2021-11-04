White Christmas: The Exhibition from Oshkosh Public Museum

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live explores the new White Christmas Exhibit at the Oshkosh Public Museum, it’s just like being in the film. We get details on how you can explore this holiday exhibit.

From oshkoshmuseum.org:

November 13, 2021 – January 23, 2022

Online Tickets Highly Encouraged

Tickets are on sale!

The Oshkosh Public Museum, in partnership with the Rosemary Clooney House, Augusta, Kentucky, will host White Christmas in November 2021. The Oshkosh Public Museum will be the third U.S. city to host the 2,000 square foot exhibit.

Original White Christmas film costumes created by legendary designer Edith Head, props, sheet music, cast member’s memorabilia, archival materials, replica backdrops, and more! Visitors will experience first-hand the musical genius of Irving Berlin and the making of this beloved holiday film about two WWII veterans who team up with a singing sister duo to save a faltering Vermont lodge owned by the veteran’s former commanding officer.

The Museum is delighted to be offering this exhibition for the 2021 holiday season. White Christmas merchandise will be available in the Museum Store, featuring holiday ornaments, books, and other items for the White Christmas exhibition. A holiday season wouldn’t be complete without our traditional Elf Scavenger Hunt. The Elf Hunt has been a long-time family tradition enjoyed by so many during the holidays!

As a component of White Christmas, we are launching “Operation Waverly’ to benefit homeless veterans. The Museum and Public Library will be collecting items to benefit the Day By Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh. See more about the program below!

Admission

$12 Adults

$10 Senior (62+) and college students

$8 Children (6-17 years)

Free for children 5 and under

$6 Veterans or Active Duty Military

Free to Museum Members