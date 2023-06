(WFRV)- Frank is no stranger to the entertainment business. Frank’s new show BayFest kicks off tomorrow at the Meyer Theatre.

With songs from the 80s, it could make a good Father’s Day gift. BayFest is entertainment for most ages. Bring the family and head to BayFest for a whale of a time.

BayFest will premier tomorrow at the Meyer Theater and play until August 5th.

For more information or to order tickets head to meyertheatre.org.