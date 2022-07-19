(WFRV) – It’s all about the owls at Woodland Dunes next week and Local 5 Live is checking out all the activities.

From art projects to pellets, and take-home projects, your family can have a hoot of a good time.

Details from woodlanddunes.org:

Owl Fest Week July 24 – 30, 2022

Owl Fest Week-

Whooooo’s Up For A Good Time?!

Owl Week: Sunday, July 24th– Saturday, July 30th

Join us for an exciting week celebrating owls! Enjoy on-site activities like an owl-themed Nature Time Tuesday, an owl grab and go activity, and meet local wildlife rehabilitators, Wildlife of Wisconsin. This week will be a hoot! Registration is required for most in-person programs, see details below. Call 920-793-4007 or email: http://jessicaj@woodlanddunes.org.

Events:

Owl Senses Walk

Sunday, July 24- Saturday, July 30

Celebrate Owl Week by learning about owl senses and Wisconsin owls! Stations will be set up along the first part of Willow Trail and can be enjoyed anytime from dawn until dusk.

Owl Grab and Go Activity

Monday, July 25 – Saturday, July 30th

Stop at the front desk of the Nature Center and pick up an owl art project to take home. The Nature Center is open Monday-Friday 9:00am-4:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-Noon.

Owl-themed Nature Time Tuesday

Tuesday, July 26th

Session 1: 12:30-1:15

Session 2: 1:45-2:30

Session 3: 3:00-3:45

Registration required to participate in one of the sessions.

All About Owls with Wildlife of WI

Wednesday, July 27th

6:00-6:45pm

Owls aren’t just in books and movies. Meet some of the owls and raptors that live around us and learn about these magnificent silent hunters. Find out what brings owls to Wildlife Of Wisconsin, and why no litter is safe litter. Program takes place under the pavilion. Registration is required.

The History of Saw-whet Owl Banding at the Dunes

Thursday, July 28th

2:00-3:00pm

Woodland Dunes has been banding northern saw-whet owls for about 50 years! Learn the natural history of these small owls, the banding process and see the tools our master bird bander, Jim Knickelbine uses. He’ll also reveal interesting findings from the years of research and explain the importance of this project. Registration required by

Tuesday, July 26th.

Cool! Owl Pellet Dissection Kits Available!

$10.00/kit

Visit the gift shop to purchase a kit you can take home for a cool science investigation! Kit includes one large owl pellet (sterilized), tweezers, dissection pick, bone chart, instructions and information about owl digestion. These make great gifts for kids!

Have a hoot and enjoy the week!

Woodland Dunes is located at 3000 Hawthorne Avenue in Two Rivers.