(WFRV) – Birdhouses and beyond, that’s what you’ll find at The Wild Perch & Paw in Neenah.

Local 5 Live stopped by for a visit with the experts to help you get set for a summer of birding, and some tips to keep squirrels away from the backyard bird feeder.

You can find The Wild Perch & Paw at 216 W. Cecil Street in Neenah. Contact them at 920-751-3880, online at wildperchandpaw.com or message on Facebook.