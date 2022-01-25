Winnebago Bicycle Fatbike Ride & Chili Cookoff this weekend in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – It’s a great time for a bike ride when you top it off with a chili contest.

Local 5 Live was live in Oshkosh with more on a fundraising event that combines good food and the outdoors.

The Fatbike Ride & Chili Cook Off is January 29 at Winnebago Bicycle, 502 N. Main Street, Oshkosh.

For details on the event, head to their Facebook page and for more on the trail, click here.

Details from Facebook event page:

11:00 – 1:00 Fatbike riding (More info to come)

2:00 – 3:00 Participant setup

3:00 – 4:30 Eating/drinking/voting

4:30 WINNER DECLARED

4:30 – Later Extended refreshments & more chili

1st Place: $200 Gift Card

2nd Place: $100 Gift Card

3rd Place: $50 Gift Card

Hottest: $50 Gift Card

How do I participate?

Show up with your chili in a slow cooker and bring a serving spoon @ 2:00pm on Saturday January 29, 2022.

Is there an entry fee?

No, not officially. We are raising money for the Waukau Dam MTB Trail System, so we ask that attendees donate if they feel inclined to do so.

Can I just eat and vote?

Yes, yes you can.

Do I need a fatbike to join the ride?

Depends on where we ride. Weather and trail conditions will dictate. If we ride @ Waukau Dam or any other trail and there is snow on the ground, yes. Tire width must be 3.8″ or wider!

Will there be beer? If so, cost?

Yes. Bare Bones will be providing some of their finest for sampling. Donations are HIGHLY encouraged, as all proceeds will be going to further construction efforts at the Waukau Dam MTB Trail System.

What does chili have to do with bikes?

It doesn’t matter! We just want to bring cyclists together during the cold time and try to generate some $$$$$ to donate to the trail project out at Waukau Dam.

Of course, we will be monitoring the status of the covid-19 pandemic and will be making adjustments to the plan as needed. We request that participants be mindful of the safety of others in attendance. This includes vaccines and/or masks.

Any other questions, please contact the shop!

