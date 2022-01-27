Winter Celebration at the Green Bay Botanical Garden this weekend in Green Bay

(WFRV) – With the temps dipping so low, you may not feel much like celebrating but the Green Bay Botanical Garden is making it easy to embrace the mindset to celebrate Winter.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of their Winter Celebration happening this weekend.

Details from GBBG.org/WinterDay:

Winter Celebration at the Green Bay Botanical Garden

  • Saturday, January 29 from 9 am-5 pm
  • Explore the outdoors and discover intriguing winter facts
  • Uncover winter surprises on a scavenger hunt
  • Try your skills at snowshoeing (pending 6+ inches of snow, ages six and up)
  • Take home a winter craft kit while supplies last

Face coverings are strongly recommended for all guests in Garden buildings (ages 2 and up).

 

For event information, contact our Guest Experience Team at 920.490.9457 or info@gbbg.org.

