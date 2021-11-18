Winter ‘Funderland’ opens at Titletown Park in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Time to lace ‘em up! Winter activities have returned to Titletown Park and we’re skating through the details with Jordan. We get a look at the winter activities at Titletown’s Skating Rink.

Details from titletown.com:

Winter Jubilee Light Show, free holiday activities to debut Nov. 26-27

With the holiday season right around the corner, Titletown is gearing up to celebrate with the free Winter Jubilee Warm Up presented by Performa and LaForce on Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27.

The festivities will offer activities for all ages to get into the holiday spirit and will serve as the kick off for winter programming at Titletown, with Titletown Winter Jubilee events taking place throughout the coming months.

The Winter Jubilee Warm Up will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, when the ice skating rink opens for the day. Throughout the event, multiple fire pits will be lit at Titletown’s plaza and beer garden, along with drinks served fireside and Sounds of the Season live music. Children can send a letter at Santa’s mailbox outside 46 Below and take photos with Santa’s reindeer near the playground. Rockwood Terrace will host games, crafts and holiday tunes, and a large screen will be set up near the Grand Stairs on the west side of Titletown with winter movies, fire pits, a hot cocoa stand and food trucks.

On Friday, the Winter Jubilee Light Show will debut at 6 p.m. The seven-minute show will be on display every 30 minutes, from 6 to 9 p.m., most Friday and Saturday nights from Nov. 26 through December. The family-friendly presentation is projected onto Lambeau Field’s outer west façade, and will feature a new and dazzling blend of holiday-themed lights and animation, music, special effects and fireworks. View a full list of show dates and times at titletown.com/events/calendar/winter-jubilee-light-show.

The fun wraps up Friday at 10 p.m. and will get underway again on Saturday at 10 a.m., with skating and more holiday activities throughout the day. Additional fire pits will be lit up again to keep everyone warm and toasty.

View the full schedule of Winter Jubilee Warm Up activities at titletown.com/events/calendar/winter-jubilee-warm-up.

Throughout December, community members and visitors are invited to participate in the holiday fun at Titletown with:

• Events like Santa’s Supper Club, where visitors can join Santa for a Wisconsin-style supper club dinner and a variety of activities; Santa’s Workshop, where families can enjoy cookies and cocoa while meeting with Santa; and Santa Skate, where skaters can hit the ice with Santa himself. Reservations are required for Santa’s Supper Club and Santa’s Workshop on titletown.com; Santa Skate is open to the public with paid admission to the ice rink.

• Ice skating theme nights as well as fun activities off the ice, including Santa’s Titletown Mailbox.

• Local musicians singing rink-side for “Sounds of the Season.”

• Titletown Gameday Live presented by Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin will continue for the last three home games of the regular season, featuring “Fire Side Drinks” served rink-side from an ice bar and live ice carving performances on Sunday, Nov. 28, Sunday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 25.

The holiday events will culminate in Titletown’s outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration – TT NYE – with extended tubing and skating hours, special activities for all ages as well as 9 p.m. and midnight countdowns leading up to the new year.

Titletown’s Winter Jubilee will last beyond the holiday season, with programming and events planned through February. Programming throughout the winter beginning in January will include yoga and fitness classes, as well as skating lessons, “Winter Unplugged” live music, Fire Side Drinks, and special ice skating and tubing theme nights.

Ariens Hill, the tubing hill adjacent to the ice skating rink, will open in the coming weeks, as soon as weather conditions are favorable for making snow.

All activities are subject to change depending on weather. Up-to-date information about activities and programming is shared through Titletown’s social media platforms at facebook.com/TitletownGB, twitter.com/titletown and instagram.com/titletown.

Titletown also includes TitletownTech, The Turn, Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, Lodge Kohler, Hinterland Restaurant and Brewery and Associated Bank. For more information, visit titletown.com.