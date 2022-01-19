Winter Sled and Stroll this Saturday at Pinecrest Historical Village in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – You can stroll, ski, snowshoe, or stay inside and explore.
Local 5 Live was out at Pinecrest Historical Village with a sneak peek at their upcoming Winter Stroll event.
Pinecrest Historical Village is located at 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc, details from manitowoccountyhistory.org:
|Historical Society holds Winter Stroll on January 22
|The Manitowoc County Historical Society will hold a Winter Sled and Stroll on Saturday, January 22 from 10 am to 2 pm at the museum, 924 Pinecrest Road in Manitowoc. Explore the nature trails, see wildlife in the snow, and more! Guests can enjoy sledding on the Niles Church hill, snowshoeing around the historic structures of Pinecrest Village and in the wintery woods, and cross-country skiing. Bring your own sheds, snowshoes, and skis as none are available at the museum. Check-in for all experiences is in the McAllister House Welcome Center. Admission is $5 for non-members and free for MCHS Members. Under age 4 is free. To learn more about Winter opportunities, contact the museum at (920) 684-4445 or visit ManitowocCountyHistory.org.