Winter Wine and Beer Walk in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – There are two dates coming up for a winter wine and beer walk in Green Bay’s Broadway District.

Local 5 Live shows viewers how you can have fun shopping while shopping – and sipping local.

From downtowngreenbay.com:

Winter Wine & Beer Walk

Fridays, Dec. 10 and 17, 2021

5 – 9pm

Broadway District

Enjoy tastings from local wineries, breweries and a few eateries while visiting businesses and exploring the Broadway District. Experience the winter beauty while shopping for unique gifts in the many boutique shops, restaurants, and other distinct venues located in the warmth of our inner city.

Tickets are $25 each in advance or $30 night of the event (only while available). Each night is capped at 1,000 participants and typically does sell out.



Your punch card includes:

– Samples at 20+ Broadway businesses

– A chance to win a prize

Rules & Requirements

-Must be 21+ to participate.

-Wristband required, must show ID night of each event to receive a wristband

– Punch cards and wristbands will not be given at time of pre-sale purchase

-Each night will be capped at 1000 participants

-NO REFUNDS will be provided for any reason. This is an all-weather event

-Tickets are date specific and can only be used for the night they are purchased for, they are non-transferable

Advance Sales: Punch cards will be available for pre-sale online.

Online tickets must be shown in order to pick up punch cards. Punch card and wristbands will not be given at the time of pre-sale.



Night of Sales: Punch cards will be sold for $30 the night of each event from 4:45-8:30pm at Old Fort Square, 211 N Broadway

Participating Businesses: