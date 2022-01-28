Winterfest on Broadway this weekend in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – Take in ice sculptures, play winter games, and warm up with food and beverages – all while enjoying the Broadway District of Green Bay.
Details from downtowngreenbay.com:
Winterfest on Broadway
January 29, 2021
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Broadway District
Why stay at home dreaming about summer when you can be active and take advantage of one of Wisconsin’s most underrated seasons? This event will warm the family with many activities on the outdoor streets of the Broadway District. Stop out to enjoy carriage rides, ice sculptures, animals, food, music and more. There will be soup, cocoa and other food chosen to warm your soul on a cold winter day. This year’s event features a Candy Land scavenger hunt at all participating businesses. Bundle up the families and enjoy this fun winter festival.
Outside activities located in Beerntsen’s Candies parking lot and East Hubbard St.:
- Winter bowling
- Fishing
- Wildlife Sanctuary
- Alpacas from Shillcox Shamrock Lines Alpaca Farms
- Ice sculptures by Casey Early-Krueger
- Broom ball with UWGB
- Frozen Disney Princesses from Princess Co.
- City Snowplow to tour
- S’more making with St. John’s
- Maple cotton candy making with the Boy Scouts
- Fat tire bike demos at Pete’s Garage
Food outside:
- Bay Area Burger
- LBN Foods
- Howler Coffee
Indoor activities inside of Old Fort Square:
- Make your own bird feeder craft
- Make your own icicle craft
Vendors:
- Stella Blu
- DELLA Jewelry
- A. Reiser USA
- Artisan Goods
- Castle Art
- Joyful Henna
- Odyssey Fitness and Climbing
- Eat Street
- Heritage Hill
Sponsors:
- Packers Give Back
- Window Select
- Tundraland (outside)
Candy Land Scavenger Hunt:
Pick up a map at the information booth located outside of Beerntsen’s Candies or inside of Old Fort Square. Map can also be found on the back side of the City Pages newspaper.
Travel to the various participating businesses and receive a Candy Land themed treat based on the character that business represents! Get a stamp at each business and fill out the map with your name, email and phone number and turn it in to the information booth inside Old Fort Square for a chance to win the grand candy basket!
Here is a map of all the participating businesses. Bathrooms are located inside of Old Fort Square on the first floor in the NW corner.
Business locations and google link:
- Beerntsen’s Candies: 200 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303
- Best Budz: 110 S Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303
- A Bag Lady: 127 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303
- Aurora’s Apothecary: 133 N Broadway Suite A, Green Bay, WI 54303
- Hidden Paws Network: 155 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303
- Open Road Home: 211 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303
- Board & Brush: 235 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303
- Hat Cetera: 237 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54302
- Glass Nickel Pizza: 416 Dousman St, Green Bay, WI 54303
Broadway Soup Contest
Head over to Gather on Broadway (139 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303) and sample different soups from Broadway businesses. After sampling, vote for your favorite soup and help us crown Broadway’s Best Soup! This is an On Broadway fundraiser, which helps fund this community events. It is $5 to sample.
Participating Businesses:
- Gather on Broadway
- The Depot
- Cultivate Taste
- Voyageurs Sourdough
Broadway Business Deals:
- Aurora’s Apothecary – Buy 2 Mulling Spices and get $5 off of them
- Lyric Room – Offering free cider and entertainment during the event
- Pete’s Garage – 10% off all regularly priced winter sports equipment, clothing and accessories. Hot chocolate for customers in store!
- Hat-Cetera – 10% off purchase
- A Bag Lady – 30% off all winter items
- Board & Brush – $15 Valentine’s Make and Takes
- Cultivate Taste – Buy 4 teas get 5th free, of equal or lesser value
- Hidden Paws – Selling handmade gifts for pets and their humans!
- Glass Nickel Pizza – Free Nickel Nuggets for completing hunt