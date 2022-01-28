Winterfest on Broadway this weekend in downtown Green Bay

(WFRV) – Take in ice sculptures, play winter games, and warm up with food and beverages – all while enjoying the Broadway District of Green Bay.

Local 5 Live gets a look at the upcoming Winterfest.

Details from downtowngreenbay.com:

Winterfest on Broadway

January 29, 2021

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Broadway District

Why stay at home dreaming about summer when you can be active and take advantage of one of Wisconsin’s most underrated seasons? This event will warm the family with many activities on the outdoor streets of the Broadway District. Stop out to enjoy carriage rides, ice sculptures, animals, food, music and more. There will be soup, cocoa and other food chosen to warm your soul on a cold winter day. This year’s event features a Candy Land scavenger hunt at all participating businesses. Bundle up the families and enjoy this fun winter festival.

Outside activities located in Beerntsen’s Candies parking lot and East Hubbard St.:

Winter bowling

Fishing

Wildlife Sanctuary

Alpacas from Shillcox Shamrock Lines Alpaca Farms

Ice sculptures by Casey Early-Krueger

Broom ball with UWGB

Frozen Disney Princesses from Princess Co.

City Snowplow to tour

S’more making with St. John’s

Maple cotton candy making with the Boy Scouts

Fat tire bike demos at Pete’s Garage

Food outside:

Bay Area Burger

LBN Foods

Howler Coffee

Indoor activities inside of Old Fort Square:

Make your own bird feeder craft

Make your own icicle craft

Vendors:

Stella Blu

DELLA Jewelry

A. Reiser USA

Artisan Goods

Castle Art

Joyful Henna

Odyssey Fitness and Climbing

Eat Street

Heritage Hill

Sponsors:

Packers Give Back

Window Select

Tundraland (outside)

Candy Land Scavenger Hunt:

Pick up a map at the information booth located outside of Beerntsen’s Candies or inside of Old Fort Square. Map can also be found on the back side of the City Pages newspaper.

Travel to the various participating businesses and receive a Candy Land themed treat based on the character that business represents! Get a stamp at each business and fill out the map with your name, email and phone number and turn it in to the information booth inside Old Fort Square for a chance to win the grand candy basket!

Here is a map of all the participating businesses. Bathrooms are located inside of Old Fort Square on the first floor in the NW corner.

Business locations and google link:

Broadway Soup Contest

Head over to Gather on Broadway (139 N Broadway, Green Bay, WI 54303) and sample different soups from Broadway businesses. After sampling, vote for your favorite soup and help us crown Broadway’s Best Soup! This is an On Broadway fundraiser, which helps fund this community events. It is $5 to sample.

Participating Businesses:

Gather on Broadway

The Depot

Cultivate Taste

Voyageurs Sourdough

Broadway Business Deals: