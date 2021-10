(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s Largest Halloween Festival is coming to the Lakeshore and Local 5 Live stopped by with a spooky preview and all the details on Windigo Fest in Manitowoc.

Windigo Fest runs October 1, 2, & 3 at the Manitowoc Expo Grounds.

There will be live entertainment daily, plus a parade and costume contest and the chance to meet Ross Marquand of ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘The Avengers’.

For full details, head to windigofest.com.