(WFRV) – National athletes from the US, Canada, Great Britain and several other nations are hitting the rink in Ashwaubenon and you can watch.

Local 5 Live visited the Cornerstone Community Center where athletes in the Para Ice Hockey Women’s World Challenge are already on the ice.

Cornerstone Community Center is located at 1640 Fernando Drive in Ashwaubenon.

World Para Ice Hockey has announced the first-ever Para Ice Hockey Women’s World Challenge will take place August 26th-28th in Green Bay, WI at the Cornerstone Community Center. Four teams- Canada, Great Britain, USA, and a Team World (World Para Ice Hockey) comprised of athletes from different nations – are set to compete in a round-robin style tournament followed by a medal round. This event is the first step to an eventual Women’s World Championship, with the ultimate goal of expanding female participation in Para Ice hockey worldwide and having women’s Para Ice Hockey recognized in the Paralympics.

The event schedule consists of two days of practice (Wed/Thurs), followed by 3 days of games (Fri/Sat/Sun). Practice and game schedule is provided below.

Wednesday 8/24:

10am-11:15am: Practice – Great Britain

11:30am-12:45pm: Practice – World Para Ice Hockey 1pm-2:15pm: Practice – Canada

2:30pm-3:45pm: Practice – USA

Thursday 8/25

10am-11:15am: Practice – Great Britain

11:30am-12:45pm: Practice – World Para Ice Hockey 1pm-2:15pm: Practice – Canada

2:30pm-3:45pm: Practice – USA

Friday 8/26

9am-9:45am: Pre-game skate: World Para Ice Hockey 10am-10:45am: Pre-game skate – Great Britain

11am-11:45am: Pre-game skate – Canada 12pm-12:45pm: Pre-game skate – USA

3pm-5pm: Game – Great Britain vs World Para Ice Hockey 6:30pm-8:30pm: Game – USA vs Canada

Saturday 8/27

10am-12pm: Game – Canada vs World Para Ice Hockey 1:30pm-3:30pm: Game – Canada vs Great Britain

5pm-7pm: Game – USA vs World Para Ice Hockey 8:30pm-10:30pm: Game – USA vs Great Britain

Sunday 8/28

11am-1pm: Bronze Medal Game 3pm-5pm: Gold Medal Game