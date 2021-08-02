Work up a sweat and ‘Bike to the Beat’ in person or virtually

(WFRV) –Dancing isn’t the only way to work up a sweat for Mile of Music this year – you can get your groove on with two pedals.

Local 5 Live’s Ryan Morse was in Kaukauna this morning to get all the details on this year’s Bike to the Beat event and how you can plan your route.

From Biketothebeat.com:

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7, 2021

VIRTUAL EVENT

This is our first year offering a virtual component to our ride! While not our traditional event, there will be plenty of cool swag and though you won’t be with us physically, you’ll still be part of something special! Virtual Bike to the Beat will be the same course as the in-person event and will be open to ride August 8-31, 2021. Virtual riders will receive a free t-shirt and swag, too!

IN-PERSON EVENT

It’s official…we are doing an in-person ride in 2021! Take your pick from two NEW start locations – Combined Locks or De Pere – and several options for distance. Check out all the details here!

COMMUNITY GIVE BACK

Over $181,000 has been raised over the years from bike registrations. These funds were placed into the Fox Cares Foundation to be given back to our communities.

2021 PRICING

Online registration closes at 11:59pm Sunday, August 1st

Riders can register as an individual or family/team.

June 9 – 19

$10 per rider

June 20 – July 4

$20 per rider

July 5 – August 5

$25 per rider

August 6 & 7 (at packet pickup)

$30 per rider

For more information and to register, head to biketothebeat.com.