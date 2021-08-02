Work up a sweat and ‘Bike to the Beat’ in person or virtually

(WFRV) –Dancing isn’t the only way to work up a sweat for Mile of Music this year – you can get your groove on with two pedals.
Local 5 Live’s Ryan Morse was in Kaukauna this morning to get all the details on this year’s Bike to the Beat event and how you can plan your route.
From Biketothebeat.com:
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7, 2021
VIRTUAL EVENT
This is our first year offering a virtual component to our ride! While not our traditional event, there will be plenty of cool swag and though you won’t be with us physically, you’ll still be part of something special! Virtual Bike to the Beat will be the same course as the in-person event and will be open to ride August 8-31, 2021. Virtual riders will receive a free t-shirt and swag, too!
IN-PERSON EVENT
It’s official…we are doing an in-person ride in 2021! Take your pick from two NEW start locations – Combined Locks or De Pere – and several options for distance. Check out all the details here!
COMMUNITY GIVE BACK
Over $181,000 has been raised over the years from bike registrations. These funds were placed into the Fox Cares Foundation to be given back to our communities.
2021 PRICING
Online registration closes at 11:59pm Sunday, August 1st
Riders can register as an individual or family/team.
June 9 – 19
$10 per rider
June 20 – July 4
$20 per rider
July 5 – August 5
$25 per rider
August 6 & 7 (at packet pickup)
$30 per rider
For more information and to register, head to biketothebeat.com.