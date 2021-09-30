World Championship Cabbage Chuck Saturday in Shiocton

(WFRV) – Shiocton is about to end up with a lot of coleslaw ingredients and you can watch it all go down.

Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers was there this morning with a rundown of this year’s World Championship Cabbage Chuck.

The World Championship Cabbage Chuck is Saturday, October 2 at 11 am at Shiocton Lake Park. Admission is $3/person, under 16 is free. There will be drawings/raffles, food, drinks, and of course, cabbage chucking.

Bring your lawn chairs.

For full details, head to cabbagechuck.org.