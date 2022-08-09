(WFRV) – There are some great events going on at the New Zoo in Suamico.

Local 5 Live visited the Zoo with details on how you can celebrate World Lion Day and experience a whole new way to experience the Zoo with the Neil Anderson Canopy Tour.

The Neil Anderson Canopy Tour is the newest experience at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park. The tour takes guests on a treetop walk from the Adventure Park to the NEW Zoo, going through trees and even crossing over animal habitats. It’s a whole “new view” of the NEW Zoo!

Grand Opening Set

The Grand Opening for the Neil Anderson Canopy Tour is set for Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th. Capital Credit Union is sponsoring admission during opening weekend for the first 500 children (under 16) to enjoy the canopy tour for free with a paid adult. Tickets for adults and seniors must be purchased online in advance to reserve your tour time. All child tickets for August 6th and 7th will be sold at the door. Guests can purchase tickets for future Canopy Tour dates right away.

Rules of the Neil Anderson Canopy Tour

When purchasing tickets, please ensure you are purchasing tickets for the correct tour start time of your choice

of your choice You must arrive prior to the time listed on your tickets

The Canopy Tour starts at the Adventure Park. Check-in at the Adventure Park Base Camp building to receive a wristband





For safety, only 5 people are allowed on a bridge at one time . If your group is larger than 5 people, you will need to divide into groups of 5 or fewer people. Everyone counts towards that number – including children of all ages

. If your group is larger than 5 people, you will need to divide into groups of 5 or fewer people. – including children of all ages The Canopy Tour is a one-way experience

No strollers, bikes, scooters, or wheelchairs are allowed





Tours depart in all weather except high winds and thunderstorms

If you miss your scheduled tour time, you will be placed on the next available tour

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Follow all posted rules

Please note: for August 6 and 7, ALL CHILD tickets must be purchased upon check-in. The first 500 children to participate on August 6 and 7 will be free with a paid adult.

Canopy Tour Admission Rates

Adults: $8

Children (3-15): $6

Seniors (62+): $6

Children Under 3: FREE

Zoo Pass and Adventure Park Members receive a $1 discount on all paid tickets. You must be logged into your membership account when purchasing tickets; your discount will automatically apply.

To buy tickets CLICK HERE.

Join us on Saturday, August 13 as we celebrate our African Lions, Loid and Ajia! Senior Zoo Keeper Jessica will attempt (African Lions do as they wish, and we can’t guarantee they will cooperate!) to show you a training session and how they are given enrichment opportunities. There will be lion plush (stuffed animals) and other lion themed items for sale, with all proceeds going to African Lion Conservation. All activities will take place near the Lion’s habitat.

10:00a – Keeper Chat with Enrichment

11:30a – Keeper Training Demonstration

1:00p – Keeper Chat with Enrichment

The Lion Discovery Station will be available from 9a – 2p except when a Keeper Chat or Demonstration is taking place.

This event is free with regular zoo admission.