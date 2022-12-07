DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Are you on the nice list? Or the naughty list? Find out at a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at White Pillars Museum in De Pere. The jolly couple will meet with families December 8 & 9, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, and December 10, 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. You can take pictures as the kids present their Christmas wish lists. Each child leaves with a bag of candy. This event is brought to the community by the De Pere Historical Society. White Pillars Museum is located at 403 North Broadway, De Pere.
You’re invited to pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus in De Pere
by: Brandon Brockman
Posted:
Updated: