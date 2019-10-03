Youth Go’s Haunted House and Haunted Trail Walk throughout October in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Youth Go’s Haunted House is full of over-energized youth that will be sure to bring you right into spooky season.

The Youth Go’s Haunted House is recommended for guests ages 12 and older and parents should use personal discretion; they are handicap accessible.

The Haunted House is open October 11, 12, 18, 19, 15, 16, from 6 – 9:30 pm at Neenah’s Old City Garage at 333 West Cecil Street. Tickets are $5 for students with an ID and $10 for adults.

The Haunted Trail Walk at Memorial Park is October 4th & 5th from 7 – 10 pm.

For more information, head to youthgo.org.