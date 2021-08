(WFRV) – From duck calling to dog training, getting young people involved in a popular pastime and giving them a head start on getting outdoors, Local 5 Live stopped out at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve with a look at an event for the entire family.

Youth Waterfowl Day is a free event and it’s happening this Saturday, August 7 from 8:45 – 1 pm.

For details, head to their Facebook page.