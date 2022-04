(WFRV) – It’s National Grilled Cheese Day and Local 5 Live is celebrating locally.

We welcome 888 Cheese & Co to the area where the menu will have you melting, from the classic grilled cheese to items like “PB Juan” and “Mac Daddy” you’ll need more than one visit to get it all in.

888 Cheese & Co is located at 1582 Lineville Road in Suamico. Visit them online at 888cheeseandco.com. They are open 7 days a week with delivery options as well. See specials on Facebook.