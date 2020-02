LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Students from each Kewaunee County school will display handmade and hand-painted bowls to be sold to allow you to taste soups and you can vote for the best.

This popular event benefits the Bruemmer Park Zoo, a fun destination in our area.

Zoupart is Sunday, February 23 from 11 am – 2 pm at the Kewaunee County Fairgrounds in Luxemburg.

For more information, head to bruemmerparkzoo.com.