(WFRV)- Eating fresh and local foods does not only happen in the summer.

In this segment, Chef Selena Darrow from Rooted In Inc. and Samantha Mirkes from Downtown Green Bay discuss the Green Bay Holiday Market, and Chef Darrow makes a great holiday cocktail.

The Green Bay Holiday Market is tomorrow(12/9) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the KI Convention Center.

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Live Music performance by Good for the Soul

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus to take a photo!

11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Holiday Cooking Demonstration by Rooted In Inc.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Live Music performance by Dani Maus

Apple Cinnamon Old Fashioned Shrub Cocktail:

Ingredients:

1 ½ ounces Ten Mile Bourbon Whiskey, from Paradise North Distillery

1 ounce Apple Cinnamon Shrub, from Adams Heirlooms

1 ounce apple cider, from Redmond’s Apple Basket Orchard

1 teaspoon (1 bar spoon) local maple syrup, from Redmond’s Apple Basket Orchard

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Club soda, about 5 ounces

1 cinnamon stick

Directions:

Combine whiskey, shrub, apple cider, maple syrup and bitters in glass; stir.

Add ice.

Top with soda water and stir briefly to combine.

Garnish with cinnamon stick and serve.

Where to buy:

Paradise North Distillery- Whiskey

https://paradisenorthdistillery.com/

Adam’s Heirlooms- Shrub

https://adamsheirlooms.com/

Redmond’s Apple Basket Orchard- Apple Cider and Maple Syrup

https://redmondsapplebaske.wixsite.com/website

For more information on the event, head to downtowngreenbay.com. For more information on Chef Selena Darrow, head to facebook.com/rootedininc.org.