(WFRV)- If you are looking to cook at home this holiday weekend, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council has the perfect recipe to welcome in the new year.

In this segment, Angie will guide you through the steps of a Beef Wellington.

Classic Beef Wellington:

Ingredients:

1 center cut beef Tenderloin Roast, chain removed (about 2 pounds)

1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided

8 ounces mushrooms

1 large shallot

2 tablespoons dry red wine

2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 sheet frozen puff pastry (1/2 package), thawed

Directions:

Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat until hot.

Combine salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Press evenly onto all surfaces of beef Tenderloin Roast.

Place roast in skillet; brown evenly.

Remove roast from skillet.

Heat oven to 425°F.

Place mushrooms and shallot into food processor; pulse on and off about 10 times until finely chopped. Do not over process.

Heat remaining 1/2 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot.

Add mushrooms and shallot; cook 4 to 6 minutes until tender and all liquid is evaporated, stirring often.

Add wine; cook 2 to 3 minutes until all liquid is evaporated.

Stir in mustard, thyme, remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove from skillet to medium bowl; cool. Cook’s Tip: Mushrooms and shallot may be finely chopped by hand.

Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and place in oven.

Unfold pastry dough on lightly floured cutting board.

Roll pastry out to 12 by 9-inch rectangle; lay dough with shortest edge toward you.

Spread mushroom mixture onto pastry dough, leaving 1/2-inch border around edge of dough.

Place roast in center of mushrooms.

Fold pastry dough neatly around roast, stretching dough if necessary.

Cut off excess pastry dough; press to seal overlapping edges.

Remove baking sheet from oven and dust lightly with flour.

Place pastry-wrapped roast, seam-side down, on baking sheet.

Cut 4 (2-inch) vents in top of pastry. Cook’s Tip: Use any excess dough to decorate Wellington.

Bake in 425°F oven 35 to 50 minutes or until golden brown and instant-read thermometer inserted into center of roast registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium.

Transfer Beef Wellington to carving board.

Let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Carve into slices and serve with your favorite vegetables.

For more recipes, head to beeftips.com.