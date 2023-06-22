(WFRV)- Charcuterie boards can be difficult to master. Chef Lori has some easy tips on how to pzazz your board.

Tip 1-Bring lots of colors. Carrots, peppers, cauliflower

Tip 2-Incorporate different textures. Crunchy, creamy, firm, chewy

Tip 3-Add sweet treats. Treats bites, fruit, chocolate

Tip 4-Add savory. Cheese, salami, and small bites of protein or stuffed mushrooms

Tip 5-Add amazing new foods. Fill small dishes with dips, nuts, or jam.

Tip 6- Remember ‘Who is your audience?’



On the show today we also made a nice dessert: Strawberries, Mint, and White Balsamic.

Ingredients:

1 cup strawberries diced

1 Tablespoon mint – chiffonade cut ( sliced )

2 Tablespoons White Balsamic Vinegar

2 Tablespoons Cream Cheese- whipped

2 Tablespoons Crackers or crostini slices

Directions:

1. Wash hands and produce

2. Dice strawberries

3. Chiffonade (slice) Mint

4. In a small bowl add berries, mint, and balsamic.

5. Mix gently.

6. Spread cream cheese on crackers top with strawberry mixture, garnish with a mint

leaf, and serve.

Add something extra:

Try dark balsamic vinegar

Try a different seasonal fruit, peaches, pears, or other berries

For more information had to lorifernandez.com.