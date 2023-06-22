(WFRV)- Charcuterie boards can be difficult to master. Chef Lori has some easy tips on how to pzazz your board.
Tip 1-Bring lots of colors. Carrots, peppers, cauliflower
Tip 2-Incorporate different textures. Crunchy, creamy, firm, chewy
Tip 3-Add sweet treats. Treats bites, fruit, chocolate
Tip 4-Add savory. Cheese, salami, and small bites of protein or stuffed mushrooms
Tip 5-Add amazing new foods. Fill small dishes with dips, nuts, or jam.
Tip 6- Remember ‘Who is your audience?’
On the show today we also made a nice dessert: Strawberries, Mint, and White Balsamic.
Ingredients:
1 cup strawberries diced
1 Tablespoon mint – chiffonade cut ( sliced )
2 Tablespoons White Balsamic Vinegar
2 Tablespoons Cream Cheese- whipped
2 Tablespoons Crackers or crostini slices
Directions:
1. Wash hands and produce
2. Dice strawberries
3. Chiffonade (slice) Mint
4. In a small bowl add berries, mint, and balsamic.
5. Mix gently.
6. Spread cream cheese on crackers top with strawberry mixture, garnish with a mint
leaf, and serve.
Add something extra:
Try dark balsamic vinegar
Try a different seasonal fruit, peaches, pears, or other berries
For more information had to lorifernandez.com.