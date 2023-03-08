(WFRV) – Spring may be on its way but you can still hold on to a hearty salad recipe.

UW-Green Bay dietetic interns Mariah and Colin share this healthy, delicious recipe you can try.

Butternut Squash and Quinoa Salad

Nutrition

Calories: 385

Sugar: 10.9 g

Sodium: 10.3 mg

Fat: 25 g

Carbohydrates: 38 g

Protein: 6.2 g

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Ingredients:

Salad

3 cups butternut squash, chopped into 3/4-inch wide cubes

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup uncooked quinoa

1 1/2 cups water

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup finely chopped red onion

3 Tbsp. toasted pumpkin seeds

Kosher salt and fresh black pepper

Balsamic Vinaigrette

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. honey

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, minced

Kosher salt and fresh black pepper

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Arrange coated squash on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until tender and lightly browned.

While the squash is roasting, rinse quinoa under cold water until water runs clear. Place quinoa and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook partially covered until liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes.

To assemble the salad, combine the cooked quinoa while still warm, roasted squash, cranberries, red onions, and toasted walnuts in a large bowl.