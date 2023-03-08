(WFRV) – Spring may be on its way but you can still hold on to a hearty salad recipe.
UW-Green Bay dietetic interns Mariah and Colin share this healthy, delicious recipe you can try.
Butternut Squash and Quinoa Salad
Nutrition
- Calories: 385
- Sugar: 10.9 g
- Sodium: 10.3 mg
- Fat: 25 g
- Carbohydrates: 38 g
- Protein: 6.2 g
- Cholesterol: 0 mg
- Ingredients:
Salad
- 3 cups butternut squash, chopped into 3/4-inch wide cubes
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 cup uncooked quinoa
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries
- 1/3 cup finely chopped red onion
- 3 Tbsp. toasted pumpkin seeds
- Kosher salt and fresh black pepper
Balsamic Vinaigrette
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. honey
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Kosher salt and fresh black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
- In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Arrange coated squash on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until tender and lightly browned.
- While the squash is roasting, rinse quinoa under cold water until water runs clear. Place quinoa and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook partially covered until liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes.
- To assemble the salad, combine the cooked quinoa while still warm, roasted squash, cranberries, red onions, and toasted walnuts in a large bowl.
- Add the vinaigrette (ingredients mixed together and seasoned with salt and pepper to taste) and lightly toss until combined. Refrigerate 2 hours up to overnight. Before serving, taste for salt and pepper.