(WFRV) – Spring may be on its way but you can still hold on to a hearty salad recipe.

UW-Green Bay dietetic interns Mariah and Colin share this healthy, delicious recipe you can try.

Butternut Squash and Quinoa Salad

Nutrition

  • Calories: 385
  • Sugar: 10.9 g
  • Sodium: 10.3 mg
  • Fat: 25 g
  • Carbohydrates: 38 g
  • Protein: 6.2 g
  • Cholesterol: 0 mg
  • Ingredients: 

Salad

  • 3 cups butternut squash, chopped into 3/4-inch wide cubes
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 3 Tbsp. toasted pumpkin seeds
  • Kosher salt and fresh black pepper

Balsamic Vinaigrette

  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp. honey
  • 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Kosher salt and fresh black pepper

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
  • In a large bowl, toss the butternut squash with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Arrange coated squash on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for 20-25 minutes or until tender and lightly browned.
  • While the squash is roasting, rinse quinoa under cold water until water runs clear. Place quinoa and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook partially covered until liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes.
  • To assemble the salad, combine the cooked quinoa while still warm, roasted squash, cranberries, red onions, and toasted walnuts in a large bowl. 
  • Add the vinaigrette (ingredients mixed together and seasoned with salt and pepper to taste) and lightly toss until combined. Refrigerate 2 hours up to overnight. Before serving, taste for salt and pepper.