(WFRV)- Beef, it’s in the name. The Wisconsin Beef Council wants to show all the amazing things beef can do.

With amazing recipe options, Chef Angie Horkan makes this delicious Beef Strata.

Spicy Beef Chorizo Breakfast Strata:

INGREDIENTS:

1 recipe Mexican-Style Beef Sausage

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

2 cups packed fresh baby spinach

6 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups skim milk

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

8 cups day-old French bread cubes (1-inch)

1-1/2 cups reduced-fat or regular shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Toppings (optional):

Salsa, chopped green onions, chopped tomatoes, dairy sour cream (optional)

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare Mexican-Style Beef Sausage. Stir in bell pepper and spinach; set aside.



Mexican-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves, 1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika, 1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder in large mixing bowl mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness. Beat eggs, milk, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl until blended. Stir in bread and 1 cup of cheese. Stir in sausage mixture. Spray a 3-quart shallow baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Pour the sausage mixture into the prepared dish. Top evenly with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese. Cover with aluminum foil Bake in 350°F oven for 40 minutes. Remove foil Continue baking for 10 to 15 minutes or until puffed and lightly browned. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with toppings, if desired. Cook’s Tip: Sausage and egg mixture can be prepared ahead of time. Pour into prepared pan and top with cheese. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate for 6 hours or as long as overnight. Increase baking time to 50 minutes before removing the aluminum foil.

