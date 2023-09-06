(WFRV)- National Hispanic Heritage Month runs Friday, September 15th through Sunday, October 15. Chef Lori’s father was born in Mexico before he moved to Chicago.

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Chef Lori has a great Guacamole recipe.

Guacamole in a molcajete:

Ingredients:

2 avocados

2 Tablespoons red onion -chopped

1 Tablespoon fresh cilantro chopped

1 teaspoon jalapeno

1 teaspoon lime juice

Salt to taste

If desired add chopped tomatoes or

chopped fruit.

Directions:

Grind onion, cilantro, jalapeno, and salt in the molcajete until all the ingredients are finely ground.

Cut both avocados in half, carefully removing the pit with a knife blade.

Put a folded towel in the palm of your hand and hold the avocado.

Cut up the avocado into chunks by making crosswise cuts.

Scoop out the diced avocado and place in molcajete.

Gently fold the pieces into the already-ground ingredients. Leave chunks as large as desired.

Add diced tomatoes or fruit if desired.

Add salt to your taste.

Serve immediately.

