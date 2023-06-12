(WFRV)- Making food with local ingredients is easy when you have Chef Selena Darrow. With quality in mind, her meals are made to impress.

You can find Chef Selena Darrow at Chef’s Table at the Titletown Market on June 15th.

Summer Berry Salad with Cherry Vinaigrette

By: Chef Selena Darrow

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: n/a

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Vinaigrette:

½ (1.5 ounces) package of local Freeze-Dried Door County Montmorency Cherries.

¼ cup Cloverleaf Signature 25 Star Balsamic Vinegar.

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard.

¾ cup Cloverleaf Garlic Infused Olive Oil.

Fresh ground Kosher salt and black pepper.

Salad

5 ounces of local arugula and/or watercress, cleaned well.

½ cup roughly chopped Nutman Roasted & Salted Pecans.

2 cups local fresh berries- try a combination of blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries.

2 ounces thinly sliced local Sartori Rosemary & Olive Oil Asiago.

Handful of thinly sliced local red onion.

Instructions

For Cherry Vinaigrette:

Place freeze-dried cherries in a food processor. Blend into a powder. Add vinegar, mustard, and oil; process until well combined. Pour into a bowl and season to taste with salt and pepper; set aside.

For Salad:

Arrange salad greens on a large platter. Top with pecans, berries, cheese, and red onion. Drizzle with cherry vinaigrette before serving.

Serve salad with grilled salmon, chicken, or pork tenderloin if you want something extra.

Where to get local ingredients:

Freeze-Dried Door County

https://freezedrieddoorcounty.com/

Renard’s Cheese- Cloverleaf Balsamic and Olive Oil

https://www.renardscheese.com/category/balsamic-oils/cloverleaf-balsamics/

https://www.renardscheese.com/category/balsamic-oils/cloverleaf-olive-oils/

Nutman Co USA Inc

https://nutman.com

Strawberries and Local Produce:

Blazers Acres

https://www.blasersacres.com/

Modern Gardens

https://modersgardens.com/

Sunny Hill Farm

https://www.sunnyhillfarm.net/

Renard’s Cheese– Rosemary & Olive Oil Asiago

https://www.renardscheese.com/marketplace/cheese/italian-style-wisconsin-cheese/rosemary-and-olive-oil-asiago-5-3oz/ Sartori Cheese

Sartori Cheese

https://www.sartoricheese.com/

What is Watercress?

Watercress (Nasturtium officinale), which is sometimes also called yellowcress, or simply cress, is a cruciferous vegetable in the family Brassicaceae, which also includes broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, turnips, and Brussels sprouts, as well as kale, mustard greens, and collard greens.

Watercress is an aquatic plant producing small to medium green leaves that are round to slightly oval, and are attached to hollow, crisp stems which are also edible. Because it is an aquatic plant, it is often cultivated hydroponically, which means it is grown without soil, but instead is cultivated in a nutrient-rich liquid solution. Other lettuces are often grown this way, as are strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers.

Watercress is known for its peppery, slightly bitter flavor, drawing comparisons to greens such as arugula, broccoli rabe, dandelion greens, and mustard greens. It is often used in salads, where its refreshing flavor provides a contrast with other, milder-tasting greens. It’s also common to cook the greens, and doing so helps to tone down their spicy flavor. That peppery flavor is produced by the same compounds that produce the spicy flavor in mustard and horseradish, which are from the same botanical family as watercress.

Watercress is available year-round, but it’s in its peak season in Wisconsin is June.

Information Sourced from:

https://www.thespruceeats.com/what-is-watercress-5215525

For more information head to newleaffoods.org.