(WFRV)- If you are stumped on healthy snacks this school year, why not try a cookie?

In the segment, Megan and her helper, Adi, share an easy-to-make Coconut Banana Breakfast Cookie.

Coconut Banana Breakfast Cookies:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

1 cup shredded coconut

2/3 cup coconut flour

1/2 cup walnuts or raisins

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

4 eggs

1/2 cup mashed banana

1/2 cup virgin coconut oil, melted

1/4 cup honey or maple syrup

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350F

Line two sheets with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine the oats, coconut, coconut flour, walnuts or raisins, cinnamon, and salt.

Add the eggs, banana, coconut oil, and honey or maple syrup, and stir thoroughly.

Roll dough into golf ball-size balls, spaced 2 inches apart on the baking sheets, and flatten slightly.

Bake for 16 to 20 minutes, or until the bottoms are golden brown.

Enjoy!

For more recipes, head to grateful-plates.com.