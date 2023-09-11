(WFRV)- If you are stumped on healthy snacks this school year, why not try a cookie?

In the segment, Megan and her helper, Adi, share an easy-to-make Coconut Banana Breakfast Cookie.

Coconut Banana Breakfast Cookies:

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
  • 1 cup shredded coconut
  • 2/3 cup coconut flour
  • 1/2 cup walnuts or raisins
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 cup mashed banana
  • 1/2 cup virgin coconut oil, melted
  • 1/4 cup honey or maple syrup 

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350F
  • Line two sheets with parchment paper.  
  • In a large bowl, combine the oats, coconut, coconut flour, walnuts or raisins, cinnamon, and salt.  
  • Add the eggs, banana, coconut oil, and honey or maple syrup, and stir thoroughly.
  • Roll dough into golf ball-size balls, spaced 2 inches apart on the baking sheets, and flatten slightly.  
  • Bake for 16 to 20 minutes, or until the bottoms are golden brown.
  • Enjoy!

For more recipes, head to grateful-plates.com.