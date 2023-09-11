(WFRV)- If you are stumped on healthy snacks this school year, why not try a cookie?
In the segment, Megan and her helper, Adi, share an easy-to-make Coconut Banana Breakfast Cookie.
Coconut Banana Breakfast Cookies:
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups rolled oats
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- 2/3 cup coconut flour
- 1/2 cup walnuts or raisins
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup mashed banana
- 1/2 cup virgin coconut oil, melted
- 1/4 cup honey or maple syrup
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350F
- Line two sheets with parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, combine the oats, coconut, coconut flour, walnuts or raisins, cinnamon, and salt.
- Add the eggs, banana, coconut oil, and honey or maple syrup, and stir thoroughly.
- Roll dough into golf ball-size balls, spaced 2 inches apart on the baking sheets, and flatten slightly.
- Bake for 16 to 20 minutes, or until the bottoms are golden brown.
- Enjoy!
