(WFRV)- Do you want to cook more meals at home? Chef Lori can help with two great recipes right now and more from her E-book.

Find her E-book “Make Room for Weekday Meals” on her website, lorifernandez.com.

Gallo Pinto Breakfast Plate:

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Olive oil

1 cup Onion-diced

1 cup Bell Peppers- diced

1 tbsp Garlic- minced

1.50 cups Black Beans – cooked or canned

2 cups Rice- cooked, day old

2 Eggs, fried or your choice

1 TBSP. Cumin

Directions:

Heat olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet.

Add Onions and Peppers.

Saute for 5 minutes.

Add Garlic and Cumin.

Cook for 30 seconds.

Add beans and rice.

Cook, stirring until warmed through.

Add Minced Cilantro.

Serve with fried egg and garnish on top.

Three Sisters Plate

Ingredients

1 Roasted Butternut Squash

1 cup corn or hominy

1 cup red onion

1 tbsp garlic minced

1.50 cups canned or cooked black beans

1 cup Bell pepper -diced

1 cup white rice cooked

1 tbsp. Cumin

Directions:

Roasting a squash:

Wash hands and produce. Bake squash. While the squash cooks, saute half of the onions and peppers in oil for five minutes. Add corn kernels and cook until warm. Once done, remove the mixture from the pan, place on a plate, and tent it with foil to keep it warm.

In the same pan, add the remaining oil and onions, saute for a few minutes, then add the garlic for 30 seconds. Mix in cumin and beans and heat until warm. Finally, assemble all ingredients separately on a plate and garnish!

Cut the squash in half lengthwise, and remove the seeds(keeping them if desired.) Coat the flesh with oil, salt, and pepper. Place the squash cut side on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and bake it for 45 minutes in a 375-degree oven.

Meal:

Bake squash in the oven until nearly done.

Saute half the onions and peppers in oil for 5 minutes.

Add corn kernels until warm.

Put on a plate and tent it up with foil so it stays warm.

In the same pan with oil, add the rest of the onions for a few minutes.

Add garlic for the last 30 seconds.

Mix in Cumin and beans until warm.

Serve on a plate and garnish as desired.

For more information, head to lorifernandez.com.