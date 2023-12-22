(WFRV)- You do not need a caterer to enjoy fancy dishes during this festive period.

In this segment, Chef Lori Fernandez shares tips on elevating your culinary creations for the holidays.

Frosted Cranberries

Ingredients:

1.5 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 bag of cranberries or some fresh rosemary

Directions:

Heat water and 1 cup sugar.

Stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Once the sugar is dissolved, add thecranberries and cook for 2 minutes.

Remove the cranberries from simple sugar with a slotted spoon, transferring to a parchment-lined sheet pan.

Let dry for an hour.

Roll a small batch of cranberries at a time in 1/2 cup of sugar until all the cranberries are well coated.

Dry on a clean sheet of parchment paper.

Store uncovered 5 days in the refrigerator.

For more recipes, head to lorifernandez.com.