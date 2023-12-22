(WFRV)- You do not need a caterer to enjoy fancy dishes during this festive period.
In this segment, Chef Lori Fernandez shares tips on elevating your culinary creations for the holidays.
Frosted Cranberries
Ingredients:
- 1.5 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
- 1 bag of cranberries or some fresh rosemary
Directions:
- Heat water and 1 cup sugar.
- Stir until the sugar is dissolved.
- Once the sugar is dissolved, add thecranberries and cook for 2 minutes.
- Remove the cranberries from simple sugar with a slotted spoon, transferring to a parchment-lined sheet pan.
- Let dry for an hour.
- Roll a small batch of cranberries at a time in 1/2 cup of sugar until all the cranberries are well coated.
- Dry on a clean sheet of parchment paper.
- Store uncovered 5 days in the refrigerator.
For more recipes, head to lorifernandez.com.