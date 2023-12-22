(WFRV)- You do not need a caterer to enjoy fancy dishes during this festive period.

In this segment, Chef Lori Fernandez shares tips on elevating your culinary creations for the holidays.

Frosted Cranberries

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 cup sugar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 bag of cranberries or some fresh rosemary

Directions:

  • Heat water and 1 cup sugar.
  • Stir until the sugar is dissolved.
  • Once the sugar is dissolved, add thecranberries and cook for 2 minutes.
  • Remove the cranberries from simple sugar with a slotted spoon, transferring to a parchment-lined sheet pan.
  • Let dry for an hour.
  • Roll a small batch of cranberries at a time in 1/2 cup of sugar until all the cranberries are well coated.
  • Dry on a clean sheet of parchment paper.
  • Store uncovered 5 days in the refrigerator.

For more recipes, head to lorifernandez.com.