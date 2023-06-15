(WFRV)- With Father’s Day on Sunday, you know he wants to grill out. If your dad wants a steak, this amazing recipe from Chef Angi Horkan will knock his socks off.

The Wisconsin Beef Council does more than just make delicious food, they are here to fund beef promotion, research, and consumer education activities supporting Wisconsin’s $2.1 billion beef industry.

Recipe for Ribeye Steaks with Balsamic Mushroom Sauce:

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Ribeye Steaks, 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1 package (8 ounces) cremini or button mushrooms, cut in half

1 teaspoon dried thyme

3/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 teaspoon salt

COOKING:

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place beef Ribeye Steaks in the skillet. Cook steaks for 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks; keep warm. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Add mushrooms and thyme to the same skillet. Cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until tender. Remove mushrooms. Set aside. Add balsamic vinegar to the skillet. Increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir for 7 to 10 minutes or until browned bits attached to the skillet are dissolved and the sauce is reduced to 1/4 cup. Stir in butter, mushrooms, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook and stir until heated through. Season steaks with salt and pepper, as desired. Serve sauce with steaks.

