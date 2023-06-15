(WFRV)- With Father’s Day on Sunday, you know he wants to grill out. If your dad wants a steak, this amazing recipe from Chef Angie Horkan will knock his socks off.

The Wisconsin Beef Council does more than just make delicious food, they are here to fund beef promotion, research, and consumer education activities supporting Wisconsin’s $2.1 billion beef industry.

BEEF TENDERLOIN STEAKS WITH BLUE CHEESE TOPPING

INGREDIENTS:

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 large clove garlic, halved

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Topping:

2 tablespoons cream cheese

4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese

4 teaspoons plain yogurt

2 teaspoons minced onion

Dash ground white pepper

COOKING:

Combine topping ingredients in small bowl. Rub beef Tenderloin Seaks with garlic. Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. One to two minutes before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. One minute before steaks are done, top evenly with topping. Season with salt; sprinkle with parsley.

For more recipe ideas head to beeftips.com.