(WFRV)- Farmers Markets have become a staple in Northeast Wisconsin.

National Farmers Market Week runs August 6th through the 12th and Chef Selena Darrow is celebrating big.

She will be hosting a simple recipe to demo at the Downtown Green Bay Farmers Market on August 12th.

You will learn how to make simple dishes from local companies. There will be 2 demos, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m.

For more information head to Instagram and search for @selena.darrow or email her at Selena@sdculinaryinnovations.com.

Summer Salsa with Black Beans:

Ingredients

● 1 fresh lime, juiced

● 2 tablespoons local Green Bay Olive Oil Company Olive Oil

● 1 tablespoon local Larry’s Bee Natural Honey

● 1 teaspoon local Mister Burns Killer Bees Honey Jalapeño Tomatillo Hot Sauce

● ¼ teaspoon ground cumin

● 1 large fresh local garlic clove, minced

● 2 ¼ cups fresh yellow corn kernels (3 ears)

● ½ cup chopped local onion

● 1 medium local zucchini, diced

● 1 cup halved local grape tomatoes

● 1 can (15 oz.) black beans, drained and rinsed

● Pinch Kosher salt

Instructions

1. Whisk lime juice, oil, honey, hot sauce, cumin, and garlic together in a large bowl.

2. Add corn, onion, zucchini, tomatoes, and black beans

3. Season with a large pinch of salt.

4. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

Serving Suggestions

● Spoon salsa over grilled local salmon, pork chops, or chicken.

● Serve the salsa with your favorite tortilla chip.

● Toss salsa with cooked quinoa or farro to make a quick side dish or vegetarian entree.