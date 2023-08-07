(WFRV)- Farmers Markets have become a staple in Northeast Wisconsin.
National Farmers Market Week runs August 6th through the 12th and Chef Selena Darrow is celebrating big.
She will be hosting a simple recipe to demo at the Downtown Green Bay Farmers Market on August 12th.
You will learn how to make simple dishes from local companies. There will be 2 demos, one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m.
For more information head to Instagram and search for @selena.darrow or email her at Selena@sdculinaryinnovations.com.
Summer Salsa with Black Beans:
Ingredients
● 1 fresh lime, juiced
● 2 tablespoons local Green Bay Olive Oil Company Olive Oil
● 1 tablespoon local Larry’s Bee Natural Honey
● 1 teaspoon local Mister Burns Killer Bees Honey Jalapeño Tomatillo Hot Sauce
● ¼ teaspoon ground cumin
● 1 large fresh local garlic clove, minced
● 2 ¼ cups fresh yellow corn kernels (3 ears)
● ½ cup chopped local onion
● 1 medium local zucchini, diced
● 1 cup halved local grape tomatoes
● 1 can (15 oz.) black beans, drained and rinsed
● Pinch Kosher salt
Instructions
1. Whisk lime juice, oil, honey, hot sauce, cumin, and garlic together in a large bowl.
2. Add corn, onion, zucchini, tomatoes, and black beans
3. Season with a large pinch of salt.
4. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.
Serving Suggestions
● Spoon salsa over grilled local salmon, pork chops, or chicken.
● Serve the salsa with your favorite tortilla chip.
● Toss salsa with cooked quinoa or farro to make a quick side dish or vegetarian entree.