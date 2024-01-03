(WFRV)- If you love the flavors of stroganoff but want to go meatless, Chef Lori has a delicious recipe to help you enjoy a satisfying and flavorful vegetarian dish.
Mushroom Stroganoff
Ingredients:
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil or stock
- 1 Large onion-diced
- 6 Garlic cloves-minced
- 20 Ounces mushrooms-sliced
- 1/2 Cup white wine-dry or stock
- 1.5 Cups vegetable stock
- 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 Tablespoon each; fresh thyme and rosemary. Or one teaspoon each dried.
- 1/2 Can of coconut milk
- 2 Tablespoons coconut aminos
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Slurry:
- 4 tablespoons corn starch
- 1/3 cup cold water
- 2 Tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 Tablespoons minced parsley for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat the pan and add oil, allowing it to warm briefly.
- Add onions and saute for a duration of 4-5 minutes.
- Introduce half of the mushrooms to the pan for a desirable brown color.
- Once completed, remove the mushrooms and repeat the same procedure with the second half of the mushrooms. (It’s important not to overcrowd the mushrooms in the pan.)
- Add garlic to the pan and saute for one more minute.
- Proceed to deglaze the pan with white wine or, as a substitute, use stock.
- Add the stock, herbs, Worcester sauce, coconut milk, salt, and pepper.
- Create a slurry, and once thickened, add nutritional yeast and mustard.
- Finally, serve the sauce over the noodles and garnish it with parsley.
- Enjoy!
Slurry Directions:
- Mix the cold water and cornstarch with a fork or small wisk until well blended.
- Pour the slurry into the simmering liquids while on the stove.
- The mixture will thicken quickly, but continue to cook for an additional few minutes.
- Continue to whisk to avoid lumps until the desired consistency.
For more recipes, head to lorifernandez.com.