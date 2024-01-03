(WFRV)- If you love the flavors of stroganoff but want to go meatless, Chef Lori has a delicious recipe to help you enjoy a satisfying and flavorful vegetarian dish.

Mushroom Stroganoff

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons olive oil or stock

1 Large onion-diced

6 Garlic cloves-minced

20 Ounces mushrooms-sliced

1/2 Cup white wine-dry or stock

1.5 Cups vegetable stock

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 Tablespoon each; fresh thyme and rosemary. Or one teaspoon each dried.

1/2 Can of coconut milk

2 Tablespoons coconut aminos

Salt and pepper to taste

Slurry:

4 tablespoons corn starch

1/3 cup cold water

2 Tablespoons nutritional yeast

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 Tablespoons minced parsley for garnish

Directions:

Preheat the pan and add oil, allowing it to warm briefly.

Add onions and saute for a duration of 4-5 minutes.

Introduce half of the mushrooms to the pan for a desirable brown color.

Once completed, remove the mushrooms and repeat the same procedure with the second half of the mushrooms. (It’s important not to overcrowd the mushrooms in the pan.)

Add garlic to the pan and saute for one more minute.

Proceed to deglaze the pan with white wine or, as a substitute, use stock.

Add the stock, herbs, Worcester sauce, coconut milk, salt, and pepper.

Create a slurry, and once thickened, add nutritional yeast and mustard.

Finally, serve the sauce over the noodles and garnish it with parsley.

Enjoy!

Slurry Directions:

Mix the cold water and cornstarch with a fork or small wisk until well blended.

Pour the slurry into the simmering liquids while on the stove.

The mixture will thicken quickly, but continue to cook for an additional few minutes.

Continue to whisk to avoid lumps until the desired consistency.

For more recipes, head to lorifernandez.com.