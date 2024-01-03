(WFRV)- If you love the flavors of stroganoff but want to go meatless, Chef Lori has a delicious recipe to help you enjoy a satisfying and flavorful vegetarian dish.

Mushroom Stroganoff

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil or stock
  • 1 Large onion-diced
  • 6 Garlic cloves-minced
  • 20 Ounces mushrooms-sliced
  • 1/2 Cup white wine-dry or stock
  • 1.5 Cups vegetable stock
  • 1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon each; fresh thyme and rosemary. Or one teaspoon each dried.
  • 1/2 Can of coconut milk
  • 2 Tablespoons coconut aminos
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Slurry:
  • 4 tablespoons corn starch
  • 1/3 cup cold water
  • 2 Tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 Tablespoons minced parsley for garnish

Directions:

  • Preheat the pan and add oil, allowing it to warm briefly.
  • Add onions and saute for a duration of 4-5 minutes.
  • Introduce half of the mushrooms to the pan for a desirable brown color.
  • Once completed, remove the mushrooms and repeat the same procedure with the second half of the mushrooms. (It’s important not to overcrowd the mushrooms in the pan.)
  • Add garlic to the pan and saute for one more minute.
  • Proceed to deglaze the pan with white wine or, as a substitute, use stock.
  • Add the stock, herbs, Worcester sauce, coconut milk, salt, and pepper.
  • Create a slurry, and once thickened, add nutritional yeast and mustard.
  • Finally, serve the sauce over the noodles and garnish it with parsley.
  • Enjoy!

Slurry Directions:

  • Mix the cold water and cornstarch with a fork or small wisk until well blended.
  • Pour the slurry into the simmering liquids while on the stove.
  • The mixture will thicken quickly, but continue to cook for an additional few minutes.
  • Continue to whisk to avoid lumps until the desired consistency.

For more recipes, head to lorifernandez.com.