(WFRV)- The World Series matchup is finally decided for 2023, and the biggest games deserve the best eats.

In this segment, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shows how to make Italian Beef Sausage Stromboli.

Italian Beef Sausage Stromboli:

INGREDIENTS:

1 recipe Italian-Style Beef Sausage

2 cups pasta sauce

1-1/2 cups sliced button mushrooms

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 can (13.8 ounces) of refrigerated whole-grain pizza dough

2 cups packed arugula leaves

1-1/3 cups part-skim mozzarella cheese

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Prepare Italian-Style Beef Sausage. Stir pasta sauce, mushrooms, and garlic into sausage mixture. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. stir in arugula and cheese.



Italian-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef, 1 teaspoon fennel seed, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon coriander, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness. Meanwhile, spray a large baking sheet with cooking spray. Place pizza dough in pan; press dough into a 15 x 10-inch rectangle. Spoon sausage filling down the center of the rectangle, leaving a 2-1/2-inch border on the long sides and a 1/4-inch border on the short sides of the dough. Cut dough at 1-inch intervals along each long side just to the edge of the filling. Alternating sides, fold dough strips halfway over the filling at an angle, creating a braided appearance. Pinch the short sides of the dough together to seal and enclose the filling. Bake in 400°F oven for 20 to 23 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Let stand for 5 minutes; cut crosswise into 8 slices to serve.

Game One of the World Series is Friday, October 27th at 7:05 p.m. The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

For more beef recipes, head to beeftips.com.