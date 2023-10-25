(WFRV)- Your Halloween treats will have “eyes” when you use these fun ideas from The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe.

The Bulk Priced Food Shoppe is your sprinkle headquarters, with an entire wall devoted to every shape, color and design you can think of. They have a large stock of cookie cutters as well.

Do not miss the gluten-free selection and fully stocked freezers that will make you a star in the kitchen.

You will find The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville.

Gooey Monster Cookie:

Ingredients:

1 box of white cake mix

½ cup butter softened

½ tsp. vanilla extract

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1 egg

Powdered sugar

Food coloring (neon makes them most vibrant)

Candy eyes

Instructions:

· Beat butter, vanilla, egg, and cream cheese

· Mix in cake mix. Divide the batter into bowls for the number of colors you want to make.

· Add food coloring to each bowl and mix until all combined.

· Chill for 30 minutes.

· Roll into balls and roll in a bowl of powdered sugar.

· Place on a greased cookie sheet and pat down a bit.

· Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

· Add candy eyes while the cookies are still warm. Enjoy!

For more information, head to bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com or head to their Facebook at Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe – Greenville.