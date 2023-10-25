(WFRV)- Your Halloween treats will have “eyes” when you use these fun ideas from The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe.
The Bulk Priced Food Shoppe is your sprinkle headquarters, with an entire wall devoted to every shape, color and design you can think of. They have a large stock of cookie cutters as well.
Do not miss the gluten-free selection and fully stocked freezers that will make you a star in the kitchen.
You will find The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville.
Gooey Monster Cookie:
Ingredients:
1 box of white cake mix
½ cup butter softened
½ tsp. vanilla extract
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1 egg
Powdered sugar
Food coloring (neon makes them most vibrant)
Candy eyes
Instructions:
· Beat butter, vanilla, egg, and cream cheese
· Mix in cake mix. Divide the batter into bowls for the number of colors you want to make.
· Add food coloring to each bowl and mix until all combined.
· Chill for 30 minutes.
· Roll into balls and roll in a bowl of powdered sugar.
· Place on a greased cookie sheet and pat down a bit.
· Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
· Add candy eyes while the cookies are still warm. Enjoy!
For more information, head to bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com or head to their Facebook at Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe – Greenville.