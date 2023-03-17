(WFRV) – It’s a day of indulging for many but you can balance it all out with a treat that’s good for you.
Ashley Damp shares a healthy shamrock shake recipe:
SHAMROCK SHAKE
· 1 very ripe banana (preferably frozen, cut up)
· Protein powder (optional, but preferable)
· 1 tsp vanilla extract
· 1-2 drops peppermint essential oil
o or 1/4 tsp pure peppermint extract
o or handful of mint leaves
· ½ c frozen spinach
· Dash of salt (optional, but brings out flavor)
· ½ avocado (optional)
· 1c milk (dairy or vegan)
· 1c ice (optional)
Directions:
Add all to a blender and blend until smooth
Optional sweeteners: dates, maple syrup, honey
*add before blending
Optional: top with whipped cream and a cherry
*Can be made vegan, paleo, low carb, gluten free etc
Approximate Nutrition for the entire shake
245 cal 30 carbs 5g fat 23 g protein