(WFRV) – It’s a day of indulging for many but you can balance it all out with a treat that’s good for you.

Ashley Damp shares a healthy shamrock shake recipe:

SHAMROCK SHAKE

· 1 very ripe banana (preferably frozen, cut up)

· Protein powder (optional, but preferable)

· 1 tsp vanilla extract

· 1-2 drops peppermint essential oil

o or 1/4 tsp pure peppermint extract

o or handful of mint leaves

· ½ c frozen spinach

· Dash of salt (optional, but brings out flavor)

· ½ avocado (optional)

· 1c milk (dairy or vegan)

· 1c ice (optional)

Directions:

Add all to a blender and blend until smooth

Optional sweeteners: dates, maple syrup, honey

*add before blending

Optional: top with whipped cream and a cherry

*Can be made vegan, paleo, low carb, gluten free etc

Approximate Nutrition for the entire shake

245 cal 30 carbs 5g fat 23 g protein