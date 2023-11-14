(WFRV)- Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Enjoy some delicious recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council.
In this segment, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shows how to make a fun appetizer the family will love.
Itty Bitty Beef Bundles:
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)
- 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
- 3 cups broccoli slaw, coarsely chopped
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
- 1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
- 48 wonton wrappers (3-1/4 to 3-1/2-inch squares)
- Favorite Asian dipping sauce (such as teriyaki, peanut or sweet and sour)
- Green onions, cut lengthwise into strips (optional)
Directions:
- Heat sesame oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot.
- Add broccoli slaw, garlic and ginger; stir-fry 5 to 7 minutes or until slaw is crisp-tender.
- Transfer to large bowl; cool to room temperature.
- Add Ground Beef and soy sauce; mix lightly but thoroughly.
- Spoon 1 tablespoon beef mixture in center of 1 wonton wrapper. (Keep remaining wonton wrappers covered with a clean, damp kitchen towel to prevent from drying out.)
- Moisten edges of wonton wrapper with water.
- Bring 4 corners of wrapper up and over filling, forming pyramid shape and pinching edges together to seal.
- Place on baking sheet lined with parchment or waxed paper.
- Repeat with remaining wonton wrappers and filling to form 48 dumplings. Cook’s Tip: Dumplings can also be shaped into triangles and rectangles by folding wonton wrappers in half over beef mixture, sealing edges.
- Spray steamer basket with nonstick cooking spray.
- Place as many dumplings into steamer basket that will fit without touching each other, about 10 to 12.
- Place basket over 1 inch boiling water (water should not touch bottom of basket.)
- Cover tightly; reduce heat. Steam 6 to 7 minutes.
- Carefully remove dumplings to serving plate; keep warm.
- Repeat with remaining dumplings. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
- Serve with dipping sauce.
- Garnish with green onion strips, if desired. Cook’s Tip: For an easy dipping sauce, combine 1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce, 1 teaspoon minced garlic and 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger in small bowl.
For more recipes, head to beeftips.com.