(WFRV)- Make sure you are prepared for the holiday baking season with one-stop shopping for all your essentials at the Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe.

In this segment, Brenda Hungerford from the Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe discusses how to get your holiday treats for less.

You will find The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville.

Brenda’s Easy Saltine Toffee:

Ingredients:

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup butter

Saltine Crackers (1-2 sleeves)

1 ½ cups chocolate chips

1 tsp. vanilla

Nuts (optional – pecans, almonds, walnuts)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Bring butter and brown sugar to a boil for 3 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in 1 tsp. vanilla.

Line a jelly roll pan with aluminum foil and spray with a non-stick spray.

Line foil with saltines.

Pour the butter/brown sugar mixture over crackers and bake 5 minutes.

Remove from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips on top.

Let chocolate melt and then smooth out.

Sprinkle choice of nuts on top.

When cool, remove the foil from pan and break into pieces.

