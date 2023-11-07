(WFRV)- Make sure you are prepared for the holiday baking season with one-stop shopping for all your essentials at the Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe.

Brenda’s Easy Saltine Toffee:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 cup butter
  • Saltine Crackers (1-2 sleeves)
  • 1 ½ cups chocolate chips
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • Nuts (optional – pecans, almonds, walnuts)

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 
  • Bring butter and brown sugar to a boil for 3 minutes. 
  • Remove from heat and stir in 1 tsp. vanilla. 
  • Line a jelly roll pan with aluminum foil and spray with a non-stick spray. 
  • Line foil with saltines. 
  • Pour the butter/brown sugar mixture over crackers and bake 5 minutes. 
  • Remove from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips on top. 
  • Let chocolate melt and then smooth out. 
  • Sprinkle choice of nuts on top. 
  • When cool, remove the foil from pan and break into pieces.

