Brenda’s Easy Saltine Toffee:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup butter
- Saltine Crackers (1-2 sleeves)
- 1 ½ cups chocolate chips
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- Nuts (optional – pecans, almonds, walnuts)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Bring butter and brown sugar to a boil for 3 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in 1 tsp. vanilla.
- Line a jelly roll pan with aluminum foil and spray with a non-stick spray.
- Line foil with saltines.
- Pour the butter/brown sugar mixture over crackers and bake 5 minutes.
- Remove from oven and sprinkle chocolate chips on top.
- Let chocolate melt and then smooth out.
- Sprinkle choice of nuts on top.
- When cool, remove the foil from pan and break into pieces.
